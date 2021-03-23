Johnstown Symphony Orchestra hosting ‘Journey Through Johnstown’ fundraiser

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is combining local landmarks, outdoor activity and live music to this unique fundraiser.

The registration is open for “A Journey Through Johnstown,” a “go at your own pace” 2.5-mile walk, 5-mile run or 14-mile bike event that starts and ends at PNG Park, according the JSO press release.

The event takes place May 22 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and features stops with live music that will be provided by members of the JSO ensembles, professional orchestra musicians and community musicians.

They said participants will receive a passport for their journey at the registration hub at PNG Park, and they can get stamps at shops that highlight prominent landmarks as well as some “hidden gems” throughout Johnstown.

Cost of registration is $25 per person until April 15, $30 after and $35 the day of the event.

Lynne Hood, JSO’s event committee chair, said the event will allow people to experience the outdoors and music in a new way while highlighting local businesses and supporting the local symphony orchestra.