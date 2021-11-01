Johnstown Symphony Orchestra honors veterans at upcoming concert

Photo of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Music Director James Blachly taken by Shawn Schmalz. (courtesy: Johnstown Symphony Orchestra)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) plans on performing a concert titled “V for Victory” dedicated to local veterans that served our country.

The concert will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s campus, two days after Veterans Day.

Regular tickets are $40, premium tickets are $45, and student tickets are $10. Seniors and veterans receive $5 off single tickets. They can be purchased online, by calling 814-535-6738 or at the door.

Submissions are open to solute a veteran to be honored as part of the concert. Loved ones can submit their name and photo, which will be displayed as part of the performance, by Nov. 9.

According to the JSO, the concert will feature:

William Grant’s Fanfare for American War Heroes

Gene Scheer’s American Anthem

John William’s Hymn to the Fallen

Richard Rodgers’ Victory at Sea

Bethoven’s fifth symphony

There will also be an appearance by baritone soloist Daniel Teadt in Scheer’s American Anthem, and the offering by John Williams will feature select members of the JSO.

It’s reported the concert is partially underwritten in honor of John and Magdalene Stroz by their granddaughter and by Leonardo DRS.

“The V for Victory concert is an important night for our Symphony, as it marks our first performance back at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center since February of 2020, more than 18 months ago,” JSO Music Director James Blachly said.

“The concert has special significance as we are dedicating this entire performance to the brave men and women who have served our country from this region,” he said. “We know that it is not only those that serve in uniform who keep us safe, it is also the family members who give our troopers strength, and who endure so much, who we need to continue to support. This performance is a way for us to honor and celebrate their service, through music.”

Facemasks must be worn at all times while inside the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.