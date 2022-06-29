CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) Brass Quintet will present three free concerts on the 4th of July, each featuring well-known patriotic music to celebrate Independence Day.

The concerts each last 45 minutes. They begin at noon at the Windber Gazebo in downtown Windber. Then, they will perform outdoors at Fort Bedford at 110 Fort Bedford Drive at 3 p.m. Finally, at 5:30 p.m., the concert will be repeated at Ebensburg’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The JSO Brass Quintet features Matt Barabas and Larry Burroughs on trumpet, Alicia Rafter on french horn, Bruce Tychinski on trombone, and Larry Dine on tuba.

“At the JSO, we are dedicated to not just welcoming the entire region to the symphony, but to find creative ways of bringing our music to you,” JSO Music Director James Blachly said. “This year, we are excited to bring our patriotic brass to three neighborhoods in three different counties, all on July 4th itself.”

The public is invited to bring chairs and picnic items. Updates will be provided on the JSO website and Facebook page in the event of inclement weather conditions.