Johnstown stabbing leaves two in hospital

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A stabbing in Johnstown Tuesday night left two in the hospital, according to dispatch.

The stabbing happened at around 11:20 p.m. May 18 on the 500 block of Broad Street. The two victims were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but their condition is not known at this time.

Police are investigating.

