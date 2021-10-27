Johnstown spiritual wellness store celebrates grand opening

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A business in Johnstown celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Momma Earth Movement at 1240 Scalp Ave. Suite 4, officially opened its store to residents featuring many spiritual wellness products. The store sells fossils, rocks, minerals, homegrown herbal goods, mala necklaces as well as items from local artists.

Products offered at Momma Earth Movement.

Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President Debra Orner attended the ceremony and presented a plaque to store owner Danielle Mallozzi.

“We are thrilled to welcome Momma Earth Movement to our community,” Orner said. “Danielle Mallozzi is a dynamic young entrepreneur whose personal motto is, ‘Your only limitation is your imagination,’ and her new shop is a wonderful representation of this vision. She is a familiar face at local farmers markets, but her new shop will make a great home base. We are so proud to have them as part of our business community.”

Momma Earth Movement also serves as a drop-off location for Free Store 15901, a non-profit organization that provides necessities to those in need.