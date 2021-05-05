Johnstown Slavic Festival returns, Sept. 17

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Slavic Festival is planning its 5th annual, two-day event Friday, Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As a way to teach Johnstown residents about their Slavic heritage, the festival aims to create a lineup of educational fun through Slavic music, dance, food, speakers and more.

The late 1800s saw an increase in Slavic immigration to Johnstown for employment in the area’s mills and mines. By 1920, Johnstown was filled with a cultural network of churches and social clubs to support the town’s 25% of Slavic residents.

In the 1970s, Johnstown was struggling economically pushing many of the residents out of the community in search of jobs. With that, the Slavic cultural scene suffered and little focus was placed on rebuilding the heritage.

In association with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) the volunteer committee is still in the planning phase of the festival. Any interested food and craft vendors are encouraged to email the festival’s Facebook page for more information on participating.

To stay up to date on festival announcements visit www.jaha.org.