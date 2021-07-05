Police called to shooting in Johnstown, one sent to ER

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called to a shooting in Johnstown Monday evening that left one person sent to the hospital.
According to dispatch, police were called to the 500 block of Horner Street just after 6:30 p.m. on July 5.
One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital.
Details are limited at this time.
Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more and update this story.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.