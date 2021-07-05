Police called to shooting in Johnstown, one sent to ER

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called to a shooting in Johnstown Monday evening that left one person sent to the hospital.

According to dispatch, police were called to the 500 block of Horner Street just after 6:30 p.m. on July 5.

One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital.

Details are limited at this time.

