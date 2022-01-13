Johnstown School District to add metal detectors and security guards

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Metal detectors and more security guards are headed to all schools in the Johnstown School District to help provide a safer learning environment for their students.

“We feel that it’s going to provide an extra layer of protection if protection is needed,” said Johnstown High School Principal Michael Dadey. “If we need to have that in place it’s just an added tool to our toolbox that we already use here at the district.”

The metal detectors cost more than $20,000 dollars, but Principal Dadey says the safety of all their students is the number one priority.

“It’s one of the reasons that we are a school,” Dadey said. “We are here to provide the safety and security of all students involved here at the school district. We feel this is a safe and secure location for our students to attend.”

Dadey says the plans the beef up security took place well before the planned shooting at Westmont Hilltop last year. After many months of planning, the new security measures are just about ready to be put into action.

“We’re still waiting for the additional security guards to be hired by our outside vendor. The detectors are here. They are set up and in place. We’re just waiting for the other people to take part so we can move forward with everything.”

All schools will also still have their current school resource officer in addition to the new security guards. The Johnstown School District is still determining if they will use the metal detectors at Trojan Stadium or any other athletic events.