Johnstown school district responds to rumors of shooting, police presence will be seen

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown School district and Johnstown Police have responded to rumors of a possible shooting after numerous parents went to the administration and police.

The school district said that numerous students and parents were questioned by the administration and Johnstown Police and it was determined that this all leads back to a break-up between two middle school students, according to the statement.

“Nonetheless, every threat is taken seriously and investigated immediately. We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page.

A police presence will be seen as students arrive and throughout the day at the Johnstown High School and Middle School.

“This is important information regarding a serious Facebook post that has been circulating throughout our community this evening. The claim of a student planning a shooting at our high school tomorrow is being thoroughly investigated by our Administration and the Johnstown Police Department. Numerous students and parents were questioned regarding this claim and we have determined that this leads back to an incident that occurred earlier today regarding a break up between two middle school students. Nonetheless, every threat is taken seriously and investigated immediately. We are taking every available precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Johnstown Police Department will be at our high school and middle school early tomorrow(Friday, Oct. 15) and will have a presence throughout the day.“