CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown School district has pushed their first day back to September 9, 2020.

The first day was initially scheduled for August 27. The change in the calendar was approved at the district’s school board meeting this week.

The district said in a release that more information for parent who chose full-time in class learning will be sent out as soon as possible.

Faculty and staff will report for their first day on August 28.