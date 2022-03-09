CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 1889 Foundation announced a $230,000 grant has been given to the Johnstown Safe Haven Project so they can create safe after-school and weekend activities.

It’s reported the Johnstown Safe Haven Project will consist of age group-focused, overlapping programs for youth presented by several area non-profit organizations as follows:

Ages 15-18, 18-25: Coaches 4 Kids – Saturday evening activities and learning

Ages 11-14: Johnstown Community YMCA – Friday evening activities and learning

Ages 11-25: 1st Summit Arena – tickets, programs and events for all age groups, extending existing Friday and Saturday evening activities as well as presenting new ones

Ages 6-18: Flood City Youth Fitness Academy – after-school tutoring and activities

“A great deal of research indicates that investing in youth by providing positive activities during out-of-school time is an effective way to reduce violence and delinquency,” CEO of the Johnstown YMCA Shawn Sebring said. “Many of these programs are already being delivered by our organizations on a small scale – we have a solid foundation to build on. But thanks to 1889, we’ll be able to reach many more young people.”

These programs will be provided through the end of the current school year, according to the 1889 Foundation. Plans are currently being developed to extend them through summer 2022 and into the following school year.

Through the project, partners expect to provide positive role models, encourage strong character development, present substance abuse and mental health interventions, as well as provide opportunities for physical activity and quality in-person social interactions.

All volunteers and staff will be trained in abuse prevention and safe practices by the YMCA.