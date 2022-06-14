JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A series of free Summer concerts are underway in Johnstown and are featuring a variety of bands and musical acts.

The concerts are being held at the historic Roxbury Bandshell located at Roxbury Park. From now through Sept. 11, concert-goers can enjoy music from several acts that play everything from rock, acoustic, oldies, Celtic, pop-folk and more.

2022 Summer concert schedule for the Roxbury Bandshell in Johnstown.

The Roxbury will also be hosting its 15th Annual Bandshell Bark Dog Walk & Festival on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This even will help benefit the Bandshell, the Cambria County Humane Society and other canine projects.

More information about all these events can be found on the Roxbury Bandshell website.

The Roxbury Bandshell was built in 1939 during the Great Depression and is reportedly the only surviving bandshell out of 27 that was built across the country during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration.