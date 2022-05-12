JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)-Multiple new programs are coming to Johnstown residents, businesses, and non-profits with the help of the American Rescue Plan funding.

Johnstown received over 30 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Seven million of those dollars will allocate to these new programs.

The City Manager, Ethan Imhoff, said that through multiple hearings and feedback from community members, they were able to draw up these programs. However, some of these have eligibility requirements based on income.

One program, known as the homeownership program, allows first-time homebuyers are eligible to receive 10,000 to purchase a home. Then, there’s one for home repairs in which homeowners can receive up to $10,000 to weatherize their homes. Lastly, the sewer lateral program allows residents to receive funding to replace their sewer lateral.

The other programs help businesses and non-profits negatively affected by the pandemic. Eligible businesses can receive up to $25,000 to help with any effects of the pandemic. Non-profits can apply up to $250,000. Imhoff said they wanted these programs and funding to impact residents positively.

“Residents are excited to have this opportunity; again, it’s an opportunity that none of us had anticipated a few years ago,” Imhoff said. “We all experienced negative things from the pandemic, so hopefully, this funding will help alleviate some of the negative impacts from the pandemic and Covid-19.”

These programs begin rolling out Friday, May 13. All applications can be found on either the city website or City Hall. Businesses and non-profits are required to submit their applications by June 30.