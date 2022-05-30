JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a road closure in Johnstown starting Wednesday for the Showcase for Commerce.

Napoleon Street between Market Street and Walnut Street will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 until 5 p.m. Friday, June 3. An emergency lane will remain open and the street will still be open to pedestrians.

Showcase for Commerce uses both the Cambria County War Memorial and Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center for outdoor displays and is closed for safety reasons.

For more information, please call the Chamber of Commerce at (814) 536-5107.