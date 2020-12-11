Johnstown restaurant collects over 1,000 Christmas cards for troops overseas

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown restaurant has collected over 1,000 Christmas cards for troops overseas. While they’re most known for their burgers, sauces, and wings, Quaker Steak & Lube in the University Park plaza is making sure that the men and women serving overseas are not forgotten. The restaurant has been collecting cards for the past few weeks, and had originally hoped to collect 100 cards, as of today they have 1,589 cards to send to our military. It’s an initiative they’re calling ‘operation overseas.’

“One day I was sitting with my servers at a table and I said, ‘let’s give back to our men and women, and they said why don’t we do Christmas cards and all of a sudden operation overseas was born,” says Patty Ann Beam, Front of the House Manager for Quaker Steak & Lube.

Patty says customers coming to dine-in aren’t the only ones participating, “believe it or not they’re not even eating they are just coming in even this morning we had someone just walk through the door and put it down and just thanked us for doing this so many customers and guests have just thanked us for doing this.”

And Beam is overwhelmed by the community’s response. “We all want them to know that we stand beside them, we value them and this is like and this may be a Christmas blessing to them but it’s really not – we’re the ones that are blessed because we are safe they’re protecting us and we have everything we have because of them all this is is to say thank you for everything that they’ve done,” says Beam.

Friday is the final day for the card collection. On Saturday the cards will be taken to a local recruitment office where they will then be shipped overseas.

Patty says she plans on making this an annual tradition.