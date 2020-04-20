Johnstown residents voice frustrations after the first day of curbside pick-up for registered state stores

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board started a new curbside pick-up service today across the state, however, many residents say they weren’t even able to get a hold of the registered state stores to place orders.

“They’ve been busy the entire time, I’ve called their phone about 14 or 15 times and still every second it’s busy,” Seth Kuzbel, a Johnstown Resident.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says they’ve gotten too may calls at once and that the lines are not disconnected.

“We know that we’re facing some tough demands. We anticipated that we would have some busy signals today because of the call volume is just more than our phone lines can handle. We ask for our customer’s patience and understanding as we introduce this new process,” says Elizabeth Brassell, Spokesperson for Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Many residents were also confused on how to order through the state’s website.

“Every time you get on there, no matter what time of the day, even 12 o’clock at night you’re still getting the valued customer sorry that this is not open or whatever, says Kuzbel.

Brassell says the site has randomized access.

“To prevent the site from crashing, to preserve the availability of orders throughout the day so that they’re not all gone in the first few minutes that the site is up and to protect the site from users that may try to hack in and steal up all the orders.”

Registered stores are available for call from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and after an order is placed, pick-ups will typically be ready within a few days.

A full list of the 176 locations across the state offering curbside pick-up can be found on their website by clicking here.