Johnstown Redevelopment Authority receives nearly $2 million federal grant and will be bringing in a Pittsburgh based company

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority was just awarded $1.95 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce and Economic Development Administration.

That grant will go toward renovating the former Cambria-Rowe Business College building.

The Cambria-Rowe Business College building has sat empty since the the college lots its accreditation back in 2016.

Now the Pittsburgh based company, TeleHealth Suite, will be filling that gap and coming to Johnstown.

TeleHealth Suite provides health care services and remote patient monitoring for folks suffering from chronic conditions, geriatric issues and those recovering from opioid addiction.

Melissa Komar says this is a big step in Johnstown’s revitalization.

“This is an exciting project for us to work with such a key piece of that Central Avenue corridor located across from our local high school and just to provide the opportunities to our residents here as well as our visitors that travel through that corridor,” says Komar, Executive Director for the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.

The nearly $2 million in grant money will go toward renovations.

“Some upgrades on the parking lots, some paving projects, an elevator for handicap accessibility and a solarium in the front of the building. So basically we will follow their designs through this process in their lead,” says Komar.

President of TeleHealth Suite, Apryle Horbal, is a Richland graduate and says it’s nice to be able to help out her hometown.

“We wanted to bring family sustaining jobs to Johnstown. We wanted to bring the ability for people in Johnstown to really have this long-term positive effect in the community.”

She says they are looking at creating 120 local jobs and that construction should start by the end of the year.