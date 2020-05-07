Johnstown receives grant money for cleaning of contaminated properties

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County is one step closer to eliminating more blighted properties with recent grant money from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Johnstown and Cambria County Redevelopment Authorities, along with the city of Johnstown received $600,000.

“The purpose of the funds is to provide us financial resources for us to conduct environmental assessments and remediation projects on potentially contaminated sites, brownfield sites by definition,” says John Dubnansky, Economic Development Director for the city of Johnstown.

The E.P.A. defines brownfield sites as properties that may be contaminated by hazardous substances or pollutants.

A few of the bigger sites that will be surveyed are located on Iron Street and Central Avenue.

“You basically take that parcel that may have environmental issues, clear that property and be able to bring that property back into reuse through a new build or a larger green space to create that economic stability that we’re looking for on the vacant mill properties,” says Melissa Komar, Executive Director for the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.

Once cleared, Johnstown Economic Development Director John Dubnansky says some of the larger properties could be home to new businesses.

“When you talk about employers that would typically work in that industry they can potentially provide hundreds of jobs…similiar to what we have with Gautier Steel and JWF and those types of businesses.”

Clearfield County also received E.P.A. funds that will go toward cleaning up the former Howes Leather site in Curwensville.