Johnstown priest placed on leave following accusations of sexual misconduct

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Johnstown Diocese has placed a priest on leave following accusations of sexual misconduct involving a minor, according to the diocese.

Reverend Matthew E. Misurda, Pastor of Saint Clare of Assisi Parish in Johnstown, was placed on leave from public ministry due to the allegations dating back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, according to the diocese.

The diocese says the claims have been reported to authorities and Father Misurda is not permitted to function publicly as a priest while on leave.