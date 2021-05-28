Johnstown PolkaFest returns, new location

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being canceled last year due to COVID, the PolkaFest returns this year, but it will be held at a new location.

On June 4 and 5, the event will be held all day at Peoples Natural Gas Park, according to Visit Johnstown PA’s website. Admission is free, but a donation at the gate is requested.

“PolkaFest’s cancellation was met with such great disappointment,” Visit Johnstown’s Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “Although St. Mary’s is not able to serve as the host site this year, we decided to explore alternate dates and locations to see what was workable.”

Fortunately, she said Peoples Natural Gas Park was available for two of the three original dates, and most of the bands were still available as well.

The band schedule is listed on their website.

Rager said they intend to follow CDC protocols and strongly encourage social distancing and mask wearing when social distancing is not possible.

“PolkaFest has been the unofficial first festival of the summer,” she said. “We’re happy to be able to make it happen for the community this year.”

Limited seating will be available for the bands, but people can bring their own chairs.

Food and merchandise vendors and exhibitors are still being accepted, they said.

A full list of vendors can be found on the website, as well. For more vendor information, contact Nicole Waligora at nicolew@visitjohnstownpa.com or call 800-237-8590.

The PolkaFest pub will be serving beer and other products.

The PolkaFest is held the first weekend after Memorial Day ever since 1998 with the exception of last year’s cancellation.