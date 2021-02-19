Johnstown police respond to ‘shots fired’ outside of Subway

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police responded to shots fired outside of a Subway Friday morning, arresting the suspect who attempted to run away.

Interim Chief of Police, Chad Miller, reports that officers were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. at the Subway on the 400 block of Main Street. An altercation happened between two men when one of them, 24-year-old Matthew Mikesic, pulled a handgun from his pants and fired a shot into the air.

Police report that they were able to catch Mikesic on Walnut Street at Main Street thanks to help from witnesses.

Mikesic is now facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm.