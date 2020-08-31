Johnstown police respond to multiple shootings

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown provided an update following the city’s second shooting in many days.

As first reported Monday morning, police responded to the 100 block of Horner Street in the Hornerstown section of the city just after 2 a.m. Dispatch originally reported that a male was shot and laying in the street.

According to police, an individual who called 911 and said the victim had been shot six times. However, when police arrived, there was no victim and no evidence of a shooting.

Police were later called to Coopersdale homes for a gunshot victim. There they found a 33-year-old man who said he was walking in Hornerstown when he was shot. The man then continued walking to Coopersdale.

This follows a shooting Sunday morning at Big Shot Bobs where police say a man was shot several times inside the bar. He, along with another victim was hospitalized.

Both incidents are under investigation.