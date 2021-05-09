Johnstown Police Officer to receive award during National Police Week

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting today, May 9 through Saturday, May 15, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman will be recognizing the “hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment of law enforcement to keeping western Pennsylvania communities safe” during National Police Week.

This week, Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman will visit four communities throughout the Western District of Pennsylvania, including a city in our region, Johnstown.

On Tuesday, May 11, Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman will honor Johnstown Police Officer Charles “Chas” Cypher for his work in acquiring bicycles for children in the Johnstown community.

Per the release from the Department of Justice, Officer Cypher reached out to partners to acquire both new and refurbished bikes at no cost, and donated the bikes to the children.

Officer Cypher will be honored at 11 a.m. on May 11.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman will also honor fallen California Borough Police Chief Tim Sheehan, Lawrence County Officials for their their excellence, dedication, and exemplary acts of service, as well as City of Erie Officials this week.