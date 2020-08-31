Johnstown police investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Johnstown are investigating multiple shootings that took place over the weekend.

The first occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on August 30 after multiple people claimed shots were fired inside Big Shot Bob’s Bar located on Hunt street.

Police say a black male and another victim were both shot and taken to the hospital. Police say they are investigating the incident.

On the same day, a house was reported shot at on the 1000 block of Ash Street in Johnstown. The resident inside was reported to be injured by a piece of drywall that ricochet from a bullet shot inside the home. Police are still investigating the incident as well.

Finally, at around 2 a.m. on August 31, police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Horner Street where a male was reported to have been shot in the street, however the victim was gone when police arrived.

Police later caught up with the victim at the Coopersdale Housing Community where he said he had been shot in the buttocks while walking. Police are also investigating this incident.

If you have any information please call the Johnstown Police Department’s non-emergency number at 814-472-2100, or utilize the Johnstown Police tip411 line by texting the keyword “JPD” to 847411, add a space, then type in your tip and hit send.