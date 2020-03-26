Johnstown Police close city parks to stop the spread of COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department announced that all city parks would be closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

They say all equipment, shelters and large gatherings in the city are closed to the public.

Hiking trails in Stackhouse and Roxbury Park will remain open as long as people adhere to proper social distancing while using the trails.

“We want to take proactive steps as a city to make sure that we’re trying to curve the spread of COVID-19. We want to make sure we curve the spread not only so yourself and your neighbor stay healthy, but we want to make sure that healthcare workers and first responders are staying healthy,” says Captain Chad Miller with the Johnstown Police Department.

Miller also wants to remind folks using their tip411 app that it is used for submitting tips and should not be a replacement for calling 9-1-1.