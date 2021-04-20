Johnstown Symphony Orchestra receives $50,000 grant

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 1889 Foundation gifted $50,000 to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) in support of education and engagement programs for all ages.

“As a small city, Johnstown is truly fortunate to have such an excellent orchestra,” Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation said in a press release.

Mann boasted about the JSO’s creativity in finding new ways to engage in the community, such as virtual concerts during the pandemic.

The award will ensure the sustenance of existing programs and allow for the implementation of new initiatives to build collaboration and incorporate digital learning and engagement, the release said.

The grant will go toward the following, as which are quoted in the release:

Radiating Outward: JSO in Your Neighborhood: “Throughout 2021, the JSO will forge partnerships with educators and local arts organizations to present intimate, community-focused programming in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. Partnerships and plans for service through music in Cambria City, Bedford, and Somerset are already moving forward, as we look toward the return to in-person concerts.”



Music Heals: Access for Residential Facilities and Aging Populations: “Building on an initiative that began in 2020, the JSO is committed to offering programming to those who are unable to attend concerts in a traditional setting. Plans for this include expanded digital access to live performances, specially-created recorded musical experiences, and in-person visits. Studies have shown that engaging deeply with music is a protective factor against dementia and cognitive impairment in aging populations.”



Youth and Continuing Education: “The JSO’s Young People’s Concerts, Share the Music Program, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus and Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra serve thousands of students each year and provide support for area school music programs. With both one-on-one training and large group engagement, the JSO offers music experiences for every stage of a child’s musical development. The Community Strings and Johnstown Symphony Chorus provides an outlet for continued learning and socialization for adults of all ages and skill levels.”

To learn more about the JSO, head to their website. Additionally, you can head to the 1889 Foundation’s website to learn more about their mission to support programs and initiatives within the region.