Johnstown officials developing plan to revitalize, update Inclined Plane Hillside

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Public officials in Johnstown presented plans earlier today to develop a

recreational and tourism destination on the Inclined Plane hillside, in the near future.

The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies hosted the presentation, in conjuction with the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy (CVC), the City of Johnstown, CamTran, Vision Together 2025, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), along with more local and regional organizations.

Some of the plans include adding new attractions such as a riverfront park, a walking/cycling path, and a mountain bike trail system.

In addition, the Inclined Plane will under a multi-million dollar structural and mechanical rehabilitation.

“We’ve been working on the concept of creating a mountain town that takes advantage of our natural resources to build our quality of life here,” said Brad Clemenson, project manager for Conemaugh Valley Conservancy.

“This is a perfect example of that, and it’s happening right in the heart of the city.”

Some of the other projects in the works include updating the September 11th National Memorial Trail, by developing a loop of the trail through downtown Johnstown and across the hillside.

In addition, officials say they also plan on making the ‘Sliver Park @ The Inclined Plane’ more accessible by adding an ADA access ramp and paved walkway that will allow people to get to the wooded hillside and the edge of the Stonycreek River.

“It’s been said that a community that’s standing still is actually falling behind, well we’re not standing still in this work,” said Mike Kane, President and Executive Director of The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, said.

Local leaders also plan to seek a private developer to create a Zip-line park and Recreation Center at the Inclined Plane.

Work on that project would begin this year.