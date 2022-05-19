CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was charged with general criminal homicide following an investigation into the death of 14-month-old Gianna Rice-Lewis in April.

On Thursday, charges were filed against Veronica L. Lewis, 38, whose child died from massive blood loss caused by blunt force trauma abuse. She also faces felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Gianna died in the ER. Neugebauer also noted that if she had received medical attention hours sooner, she would have had a chance of survival.

Veronica was denied bail and is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison.

Johnstown police were assisted in this investigation by the Cambria County Coroner’s Office and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

“This is a true heartbreaking tragedy that cut a young life way too short,” Neugebauer said. “Law enforcement remains committed to ensuring that justice for young Gianna is attained. JPD and assisting entities deserve a lot of credit for effectively investigating this matter and building a prosecutable case.”

Note: This article will be updated when more details surrounding the investigation become available.