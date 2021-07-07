Johnstown Mill Rats to host ‘Bark in the Park’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Mill Rats have teamed up with the Humane Society of Cambria County to host “Bark in the Park,” Wednesday, July 7.

Tickets for the game are $8 for people and $3 donations per dog. All dog donations will go straight towards the Humane Society of Cambria County. Along with “Bark in the Park,” it is also Weiner Wednesday at the park. All beef hot dogs will be $1 off and there will also be Weiner dog races in the field between innings.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Mill Rats website. If guests use the promo code HSCC at checkout, a $4 donation will be made to the Humane Society.

Prior to the game, the Stadium Pub and Grille will host a gathering featuring pet toy giveaways and fifty cents of every draft purchased will go to the Humane Society.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the game against the Chillicothe Paints starting at 7 p.m.