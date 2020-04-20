Johnstown man’s wheelchair stolen while out fishing

Bedford, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown was out fishing on Friday between Evitt’s Creek Road and Thomas Koon Dam when his Black Quantum Power wheel chair was stolen, say Pennsylvania State Police.

According to police, the wheelchair–a Black Quantum Power model worth $9200–was in the back of his Jeep Grand Cherokee when the suspect stole it, then fled in a new, red-colored Dodge Ram.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are asking anyone with more information to call state police in Hollidaysburg at (814) 421-8464.