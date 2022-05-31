CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police said he called 911 for false claims while he had heroin, crack cocaine and a stack of cash on him.

On Friday, May 27, around 8:47 p.m., Johnstown police were dispatched to the 600 block of Bedford Street after a caller, later identified as 33-year-old Tyree L. Carter, told 911 that there were people inside a condemned building, according to charges filed.

33-year-old Tyree Carter

When police arrived, Carter was not there. A witness told police they saw Carter drive by screaming. Police also noted the building was not condemned, and there was a party going on. Dispatch then told police Carter called again, and they traced his location to the Family Dollar parking lot on Bedford Street.

Carter was sitting in his black Subaru Outback when police said they approached him. Carter alleged that he was not the caller, and he had no clue what officers were talking about, police noted. He then drove off.

Police were on patrol when they found Carter again on Oak Street and once more asked him about calling 911 earlier. Carter still denied calling 911, and police noted his breath smelled like alcohol, and he had glassy eyes.

Carter was arrested, and police reportedly found 30 stamp bags of suspected heroin and 33 plastic baggies of suspected crack cocaine that he threw on the ground. They also allegedly found $1,438 in cash.

Police also noted they used Carter’s cellphone to dial 911 to see if it was the same number used to call dispatch earlier, and they confirmed it was the same.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Carter was subsequently charged with possession with intent to deliver, false report, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $100,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for June 9.