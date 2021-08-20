Johnstown man accused of using bad checks to purchase $20k worth of items

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man allegedly stole over $20,000 worth of ATVs and a TV using checks that were from a closed account.

Shawn Howard, 47, purchased a 2014 Suzuki LTZ 400 ATV, a 2003 Polaris Sportsman 600 and a 2013 Polaris Sportman 550 for a total price of nearly $19,000 July 21, according to detectives. He used three separate checks from a Chase Bank account that were returned unpaid due to it being closed.

The month before, investigators note he used the same method to purchase an LG 75″ LED 4K Television for a total amount of nearly $1,700 with a check from Chase Bank account that was returned unpaid due to the account being closed.

Howard was arraigned Friday on a slew of felony theft-related charges as well as minor counts of using bad checks.

He is confined to Cambria County Prison with bail coming in at 10 percent of $65,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 25.