CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces charges after police were told he assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her and cause harm to three kids.

Damian Ross Tingstrom, 29, allegedly assaulted the woman on Friday in a house located on the 400 block of 1st street, according to court documents. The woman told East Conemaugh Borough police the two had been arguing all day over her sleeping in.

The arguing escalated around 9:30 p.m. when Tingstrom reportedly grabbed a knife and threatened to harm the woman and three children. The woman told police he grabbed her and pushed her into the door frame and continued to assault her.

The woman called police, and afterward, Tingstrom told her she was dead, police noted. He left the home and police found him on the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

Police noted the woman had visible injuries that showed she had been struck.

Tingstrom was arraigned Saturday on simple assault and terroristic threat charges. He was released on an unsecured bail of $50,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.