BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police have arrested a Johnstown man who is accused of threatening to kill his unborn child by brandishing different weapons, one of which included a butter knife.

Shymir Scott-Triplie, 18, allegedly assaulted a woman following a heated argument on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the 600 block of 10th Street in Altoona, according to court documents. The woman told police that the argument began over an incident with his cellphone and their unborn child.

Shymir Scott-Triplie, 18, via Blair County Prison

The woman said she fled the apartment after the argument began to get heated to avoid contact with Triplie. While walking toward Nic’s Grab-n-Go, Triplie allegedly threatened her with a rock, saying he would “kill the baby for free” because she was contemplating an abortion, police noted. She told police he stopped following her once she reached the parking lot of Nic’s.

Police were then told the woman went back to the apartment to get her cellphone. When the woman went into the bedroom, she found that Triplie had taken her phone. The argument turned violent, and Triplie is accused of pushing her down and punching her in the face. Triplie also allegedly punched a full-sized glass mirror, and police noted he had fresh cuts on his knuckles.

After punching the mirror, the woman told police he got a butter knife and threatened her with that, as well. He again told her he would kill the unborn child as he pointed the knife toward her stomach, according to the affidavit.

Then, the woman told police Triplie got a hammer and, for the third time, said he would kill the unborn child “for free,” police noted. It was at this point that police showed up and the hammer was dropped as soon as officers entered the apartment.

As a result of the incident, Triplie was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. He’s currently in Blair County Prison in lieu of a $50,000 cash bail.

Triplie’s preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 17.