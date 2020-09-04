Johnstown man taken to hospital for gunshot wound, police investigating

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police responded to a call about a man being shot in the buttocks on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Police report they responded at roughly 3:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Ash Street. While investigating, they say the shooting actually happened on Von Lauren Road.

A 19-year-old Black male was riding in a vehicle that was shot at and would up with a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was driven to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 814-472-2100.