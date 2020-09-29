Johnstown man surrenders to police after SERT team called in

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTA) — The Cambria County SERT, Special Emergency Response Team, was called into Johnstown late Monday night after a man barricaded himself inside of a home when police arrived for a report of a domestic assault.

According to the report, police arrived ust after 11 p.m. on Sept. 28 when 41-year-old Kevin Barrett, who they believed was armed, barricaded himself into his home on the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. Shortly after, police called the Cambria County SERT team to assist.

Barrett reportedly surrendered himself to police without incident. He was taken into custody and arraigned for domestic violence and simple assault.