CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars for allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend’s Ford Explorer on fire after she broke up with him.

On Jan. 9, Johnstown police and the Johnstown Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames in the west end section of the City of Johnstown, according to the criminal complaint. After an investigation with Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Carl Richards, it was determined the SUV had intentionally been set on fire due to an accelerant being thrown into it.

The owner of the vehicle spoke with police and said she had just gotten the Ford Explorer the day before the incident, and the only person she had problems with was 65-year-old David Yuhas, her ex-boyfriend.

Investigators managed to obtain video from a neighbor that reportedly shows Yuhas pulling into the Christ Savior Church parking lot and getting out with an item in his hand, police noted. He was then seen lighting a cloth on fire and throwing it at the passenger side, but it bounded back and hit him.

Yuhas picked the lit cloth back up and threw it into the Ford Explorer, causing a “massive firebomb,” according to the criminal complaint. He then fled the scene.

When detectives spoke with Yuhas, he allegedly admitted to them several times that he set the fire, noting that he wasn’t in the right mind due to her breaking off the relationship with him.

Yuhas was arraigned Wednesday on charges that include risking catastrophe, arson, criminal mischief and stalking. He’s behind bars at Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $30,000 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for March 17.