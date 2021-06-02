Johnstown man sentenced to life in prison after 2018 stabbing

Lehman was arrested in 2018 and stood trial in April 2021.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Paul Lehman, 39, was found guilty of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence during his trial in April.

Tuesday, June 1, Lehman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in the stabbing of 19-year-old, Deontaye Hurling.

Lehman was the lead suspect in the death of Hurling, also of Johnstown. On Thanksgiving Day 2018, Hurling was found dead inside a home on Steel Street with multiple stab wounds to his chest and back.

State Police also noted that Hurling was assaulted with a fish tank during the deadly encounter. Shortly after the body was discovered, Lehman was taken into custody.

During the trial, Lehman took the stand and claimed that the cause of the dispute was drug related.