Johnstown man sentenced to 5 years for fentanyl distribution

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to five years’ imprisonment and four years supervised release on his conviction of conspiracy

for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott

W. Brady announced today.

According to officials, 51-year-old Leroy George’s charges resulted from a 12-month investigation by the FBI Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force (GPSSTF), which targeted a large scale Drug Trafficking Organization operating in Butler, Beaver and Allegheny Counties.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that the defendant was distributing fentanyl in the Pittsburgh area. Intercepted communications over a federal wiretap ultimately led to the seizure of $12,200 in drug proceeds from the defendant, $10,000 of which were seized during a traffic stop after communications indicated that the defendant intended to meet with a coconspirator in the parking lot of a Chili’s in Ross Township.

Assistant United States Attorney Robert C. Schupansky prosecuted this case on behalf of the

government.