Johnstown man sentenced in federal court for possessing child porn

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was sentenced to a total of 63 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release following his conviction.

William Jay Clark, 34, of 776 Wissinger Hollow Road in Johnstown, was convicted for possessing material that depicted the sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. The sentence was imposed by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Clark knowingly had pictures and videos on his computer of prepubescent minors engaging in sexual in sexually explicit conduct, according to information presented to the court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Chung commended the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Clark.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.