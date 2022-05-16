Editor’s note: The video is from our coverage in 2021 when the investigation first began.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man who shot and killed his wife while two kids were home last year will be sentenced up to 40 years.

Chad Busch 34, was sentenced to serve between 20 to 40 years in state prison for killing 30-year-old Tiffany Busch, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office. In April, he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Chad shot and killed Tiffany in the bedroom of their home at the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue on April 26, 2021. At first, he tried to tell investigators she accidentally shot herself in the head after the two got into an argument. However, given the angle and distance of the shot, forensic pathologists said it would’ve been impossible for Tiffany to have killed herself.

Investigators noted a three-year-old was in the same room as both Tiffany and Chad, only a few feet away. In another bedroom was an 11-year-old child.