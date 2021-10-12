Johnstown man sentenced after guilty plea to 2020 house fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man will spend 11-22 years in state prison for setting a fire in 2020 that killed his wife.

Gregory Clem, 65, pleaded guilty late last month to third-degree homicide and risking a catastrophe.

Clem’s wife Sheila Clem died almost two weeks after the Aug. 24, 2020 house fire that he started and his children had asked for a lighter sentence, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer noted.

“The Commonwealth is pleased that Sheila Clem, and her survivors, received justice when Mr. Clem was sentenced to the possibility of decades in prison. Mr. Clem’s actions took a life, and further placed first responders in grave danger,” Neugebauer said of Clem’s sentencing Monday.

“This is truly a sad situation. Mr. Clem’s daughters lost their mother as a result of his conduct that night. The friends and family of Sheila lost a loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those suffering from this senseless tragedy,” the district attorney added.

Neugebauer thanked the Upper Yoder Police Department, Cambria County Detective Bureau, PA State Police Fire Marshall’s, and other fire companies, EMTs, police departments, and others who responded to, and investigated this matter.

“We owe our first responders a debt of gratitude,” he added.