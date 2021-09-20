Johnstown man runs from police, K9 finds him under abandoned camper in woods, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police said he led them on a brief high-speed chase before taking off into the woods.

The incident occurred Sunday around 9 p.m. when Johnstown police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Miles Street claiming that Devine Edwards, 27, had assaulted a woman and was trying to take a gun away from her father.

While on the way, dispatch said Edwards had fled in a white Chevrolet Malibu, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the Malibu near Bedford Street and Rodgers Avenue and attempted to pull Edwards over. He then fled at a high rate of speed, traveling through residential areas.

Edwards eventually bailed from the Malibu at Florida Avenue and Gail Street and took off into the woods. Police noted that two passengers were in the vehicle, one of which being the woman he allegedly assaulted.

Several officers set up a perimeter, and K9 Terror helped search the area, the affidavit said. K9 Terror led officials to an abandoned camper, but Edwards wasn’t inside.

K9 Terror again tracked back to the abandoned camper and led police to a wheel well with no tire, which left a void underneath the camper.

Edwards was located under the camper and taken into custody after refusing to comply with commands.

He was arraigned on charges including burglary, criminal trespass, fleeing or attempted to elude an officer, fighting to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person as well as summary charges.

Edwards is confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $25,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 29.