Johnstown man pleads guilty to heroin distribution

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former resident of Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced.

Willie Gene Gulley, Jr., 52, of Johnstown, PA, pleaded guilty after distributing less than 100 grams of heroin between March 1, 2018, and March 20, 2018.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Jan. 4, 2022. The law provides for a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $2,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force led the prosecution of Gulley.