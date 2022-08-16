CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of trying to rob someone of their money, though police said he only made off with house keys.

Johnstown police were called to a house on David Street for a report of an armed robbery on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at about 5:21 p.m. When they arrived they spoke to a man who told them that he was sitting on his front porch when 28-year-old Lahtie Dickey approached him and pulled out a black pistol while demanding money, according to police.

Lahtie Dickey, 28 mugshot via Cambria County Prison

The man said to police that Dickey kept saying “stop lying to me where’s the money,” while he checked through his pockets, according to the affidavit. Because the man didn’t have any money, it’s reported all Dickey could steal were his house keys. The man said Dickey then took the keys, opened the front door, and then took off toward Bedford Street.

Police noted that the man was able to identify the robber as Dickey because they knew each other. Police also said that they were able to obtain video footage across the street that showed the robbery take place.

When police ran a background check on Dickey they also discovered that he was a felon and could not possess a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

Dickey faces charges of robbery, possession of a firearm by someone prohibited, recklessly endangering another person and theft.

Dickey is lodged in Cambria County Prison with bail set at $150,000 and he has a preliminary scheduled for Aug. 25.