Johnstown man leads police chase while DUI after being cheated on, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase while he was high on coke, claiming his decisions stem from his significant other cheating on him.

On Sept. 3 around 11:30 p.m., state police at Ebensburg report 47-year-old Carl Sargent failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Von Lunen Road and Dupont Street in his Dodge Ram truck, according to the criminal complaint.

Police tried to pull Sargent over, however, he continued driving recklessly through multiple different roads, including Park Avenue, Frederick Street, Cypress Avenue, Jacob Street, Ohio Street, Belmont Street, Heeney Avenue, Luxor Gardens Apartment Complex area, Rudolph Street, Sann Street and off-road through residential backyards.

He also hit a parked vehicle while going through the Luxor Gardens Apartment area, police report.

After multiple attempts, police managed to stop the Dodge Ram.

Police said they found a glass smoking pipe in Sargent’s right shorts pocket, a glass smoking pipe on the ground below the driver door and a pink glassine packet on the floor between the driver and passenger seat.

He admitted to police he was high on coke and found out his significant other had cheated on him.

Sargent was arraigned Sunday for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI as well as a slew of summary charges.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison with a cash bail set at 10 percent of $35,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 16.