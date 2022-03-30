CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The man accused of robbing a local store of $10,000 in Johnstown last year at gunpoint has been arrested and charged Wednesday.

In late October of 2021, Johnstown police said 35-year-old Calvin “Money” Wright robbed the Smoke and Skills store located at the corner of Central Avenue and Ohio Street. This is a store that witnesses told police Wright would visit regularly.

Calvin Wright, 35, mugshot (via Cambria County Prison)

Police obtained video of the store, and it’s reported Wright could be seen walking up to the counter, pulling out a handgun and cocking it, and then demanding money from the cashier.

This wasn’t the only robbery Wright was accused of. Police spoke with a witness who alleged that Wright had robbed three people the week before at gunpoint, as well.

Police interviewed the people of the first robbery, and they explained that they were playing the skills machine at the store and won $800. They cashed out their money at the counter, and when they went to leave, Wright asked if they could give him a ride.

While they were driving, Wright, who was sitting in the backseat, allegedly pulled out a gun, placed it on the back of the head of the driver, and said, “You know what this is,” police noted in court documents. They handed over the cash and said Wright got out and ran off.

At the time, police noted these witnesses only knew him by the name “Money.”

Wright was arraigned on a number of charges, including robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was also hit with minor charges, such as theft, receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering another person.

He is lodged in Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $200,000. His preliminary hearing will take place April 7.