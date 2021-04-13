Johnstown man indicted on federal drug charges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown resident has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute quantities of an illegal substance, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.

32-year-old Keith Pope was found to possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substances containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Pope could face a maximum total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both according to the law. However, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of a defendant under federal sentencing guidelines.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the indictment that was presented to the court, on October 7, 2020.