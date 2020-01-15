Johnstown man indicted in federal court on fentanyl possession, distribution

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to an official release, a resident of Johnstown was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Officials named Nathaniel Jackson, 44, of Fairfield Ave., Johnstown, Pa.

According to the indictment, Jackson distributed and possessed with intent to distribute a number of drugs mixed with fentanyl.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000 or both.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.