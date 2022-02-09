Johnstown man in custody from Monday night shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested after investigators were told he shot and injured a woman in an apartment downtown Monday.

On Feb. 7 around 9:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said that 33-year-old Anthony Westcott was assaulting her and shooting at her and his girlfriend inside the apartment, according to court documents. She said she was en route to the hospital for her injuries and that Westcott fled in a grey Buick. The woman also added that there were holes inside the wall of where Westcott was shooting at them.

Johnstown police arrived at the apartment, which is located at the 700 block of Napolean Street, and met with a woman at the door who claimed she never heard any gunshots. She gave them permission to search the apartment, police noted.

Police reportedly found three slugs and six shell casings in the apartment as well as the bullet holes and strike marks inside the home that the 911 caller mentioned.

Westcott was arraigned on numerous felony aggravated assault charges. He’s currently being held at Cambria County Prison with bails set at 10 percent of $100,000.

The details surrounding what led to the shooting have not yet been made available.